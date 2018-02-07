Official forecasts suggest North East and West Midlands to be hit hardest by Brexit

The North East of England and the West Midlands - both areas that voted to leave the European Union - will be hit hardest by Brexit, according to government impact studies.

Pro-Remain London will sustain the least economic damage after Britain's withdrawal from the EU, according to the controversial forecasts.

The documents show the North East could take a 11% hit to economic growth under the government's preferred outcome of a free trade deal with the EU.

Leaving the bloc with no deal would result in a 16% dip for the region's economy. Staying in the single market would see a less dramatic 3% decline.

A free trade deal would result in a 8% hit to growth in the West Midlands, compared with 13% under a no deal. If the UK stays in the single market, the area's growth would drop by 2.5%.