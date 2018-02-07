- ITV Report
Official forecasts suggest North East and West Midlands to be hit hardest by Brexit
The North East of England and the West Midlands - both areas that voted to leave the European Union - will be hit hardest by Brexit, according to government impact studies.
Pro-Remain London will sustain the least economic damage after Britain's withdrawal from the EU, according to the controversial forecasts.
The documents show the North East could take a 11% hit to economic growth under the government's preferred outcome of a free trade deal with the EU.
Leaving the bloc with no deal would result in a 16% dip for the region's economy. Staying in the single market would see a less dramatic 3% decline.
A free trade deal would result in a 8% hit to growth in the West Midlands, compared with 13% under a no deal. If the UK stays in the single market, the area's growth would drop by 2.5%.
By comparison, a free trade deal would hit London's growth by just 2%, growing to 3.5% in a no deal scenario, and just 1% if the country stays in the single market.
The gloomy forecasts are likely to be seized upon by those calling for the UK to stay in the customs union and the single market as Theresa May holds crunch talks with her Brexit "war cabinet" to thrash out the UK's trade relationship with the EU after Britain leaves the bloc.
The government was forced to release the documents, prepared by the Department for Existing the EU, to MPs after they were leaked to the media last week.
Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said: "The government need to start being clear what they are fighting for. They are still keeping no deal on the table despite how crippling it would be to the regional economy.
"People did not vote to make themselves poorer. They should be allowed a vote on the final deal and a chance to exit from Brexit."