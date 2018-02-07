Police Scotland chief quits amid gross misconduct allegations

The Chief Constable of Police Scotland has resigned with immediate effect following a series of misconduct allegations against him.

Phil Gormley has been on special leave since September last year amid ongoing investigations into claims of gross misconduct.

Scottish Police Authority confirmed his resignation and in a statement on its website, said:

"Chief Constable Gormley requested a leave of absence in September 2017 to facilitate ongoing investigations into allegations made about him, which he denies.

"It has become clear to Chief Constable Gormley that irrespective of the outcome of the ongoing investigations he will not be able to resume his operational role in Police Scotland in a meaningful way, and the ongoing disciplinary process may take some time to complete.

"He has therefore decided to step down and end his contract 10 months early in the interests of the office of the Chief Constable and to allow Police Scotland to move forward with their agenda and strategy which he previously set in motion.

The independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) had received five misconduct referrals about the chief constable from the SPA over the past six months.

The latest of the five was announced by investigators last week - Mr Gormley denied the allegations.

A Pirc spokesman said: "Following the announcement by the Scottish Police Authority that the Chief Constable has tendered his resignation, all misconduct investigations about the Chief Constable being carried out by the Pirc will now come to an end.

Mr Gormley said: "The last eight months have been difficult for me and my family, in particular I would like to thank my wife for her love and loyalty.

"The events since November 2017 have led me to the conclusion that it is impossible for me to resume my duties in a meaningful way prior to the end of my contract.

"I now need to prioritise the health and well-being of my family on whom these events have taken a significant toll.

"The support of colleagues from across the UK with whom I have served during the last 32 years has been a source of great strength.

"As chief constable of Police Scotland I have had the privilege to meet and work with some exceptional people, I wish them well for the future and it is in their interests that I feel it is right to step aside."