Prince Charles launches electricity superhighway beneath the streets of London
The Prince of Wales descended 100 feet beneath the streets of London this morning.
He entered a network of tunnels which have just been completed to carry electricity to homes and business in the streets above.
National Grid, which dug the 20 miles of tunnels, say they didn’t have enough electricity to meet the growing demand from the capital.
Prince Charles climbed down 16 flights of steps from the surface of the site in Finsbury Park.
The Duchess of Cornwall looked down the tunnel shaft from the top.
The tunnels stretch as far as Kensal Green in the north and Wimbledon in the south.
They also have been dug from Willesden in the west to Hackney in the east.
They will now supply a fifth of London’s electricity.
You won’t find any trains down here - but the workers do use bikes to get around.