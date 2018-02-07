- ITV Report
Rescuers search for survivors after Taiwan earthquake
Rescuers are searching for survivors in Taiwan after a strong earthquake killed at least six people and hundreds injured.
An estimated 76 people are still unaccounted for after a number of buildings were damaged by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake which struck on Tuesday night.
There are fears not enough rescue teams are available to search the area quickly.
Our correspondent Debi Edward, who is at the scene said powerful aftershocks, one as strong as 5.7-magnitude, and torrential rain was hampering rescue efforts.
Locals, fearful of further aftershocks, will spend the night in sports halls or in tents.
Dramatic video footage showed several large buildings tilting precariously after the earthquake.
Roads buckled under the strain caused by the tremors and water supplies to homes was also hit.
Chinese officials said the country was willing to send a rescue team to Taiwan to help with relief efforts, adding that he was aware of a shortage of rescue workers in the disaster area.