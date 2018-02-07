Rescuers search for survivors after Taiwan earthquake

Rescuers are searching for survivors in Taiwan after a strong earthquake killed at least six people and hundreds injured.

An estimated 76 people are still unaccounted for after a number of buildings were damaged by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake which struck on Tuesday night.

There are fears not enough rescue teams are available to search the area quickly.

Our correspondent Debi Edward, who is at the scene said powerful aftershocks, one as strong as 5.7-magnitude, and torrential rain was hampering rescue efforts.