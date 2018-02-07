- ITV Report
Blue skies but barely above freezing
Shivering again but sunny for many today. Clear and crisp with full blown blue skies for much of Britain. More cloud for eastern East Anglia and Kent with a few showery bursts - sometimes with a wintry flavour.
More cloud for the north-west as rain filters into Scotland and Northern Ireland, with sleet and snow on the hills. Tonight even colder for southern Britain with -5C possible and a harsh frost and ice - further north, not as cold but it remains near freezing point.