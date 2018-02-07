Tesco facing £4 billion bill over equal pay legal challenge

Tesco is reportedly facing a bill of up £4 billion after lawyers launched legal action over equal pay.

The suit against the supermarket giant is on behalf of female shop assistants who claim they are paid less than male counterparts for work of equal value.

It is said that male warehouse workers are paid in excess of £11 an hour compared to £8 for females who work on shop floors - a difference of £3 an hour.

Over the course of a year male distribution centre workers take away £5,000 more than females doing the same hours, Leigh Day claims.

Tesco said they work hard to ensure all staff are paid "fairly and equally".