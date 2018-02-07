Trump orders Pentagon to plan large military parade

President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon and White House officials to begin planning a large military parade in Washington DC.

Inspired by the French military display he witnessed during a visit to Paris last July, Trump made the request to senior military figures in late January.

The plans are said to be still at the "brainstorming" phase but the president's vision of soldiers and tanks passing through the streets of America's capital is a step closer.

“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” one military official told the Washington Post.

“This is being worked at the highest levels of the military.”