UN: Suffering in Syria reaching 'unprecedented' levels

Suffering in Syria has reached "unprecedented" levels, the United Nations has said after a series of deadly airstrikes.

At least 80 people were killed on Tuesday in government air and artillery strikes on besieged areas of the capital Damascus.

The bombing was one of the bloodiest in the eastern Ghouta region for over a month.

Images of blood-soaked children and adults competed with video of rescuers carrying white body bags or pulling survivors from the debris of destroyed homes after the strikes.

UN officials have now called for a month-long ceasefire to deliver critical humanitarian aid to civilians across the country.