- ITV Report
Peggy Maskrey, 97, who made helping the poorest her life's mission awarded MBE in special day at Buckingham Palace
Marjorie 'Peggy' Maskrey knew poverty at a young age and has dedicated her life to helping others in need.
With a day off from volunteering, the 97-year-old enjoyed a very special day out at Buckingham Palace as she received her MBE.
For 81 years she has volunteered to help the poor at Charles Thompson's Mission, handing out food and clothes.
She had been taken to the mission in Birkenhead, Merseyside by her mum at the age of eight.
By her teens she began helping out and, 100,000 hot meals later, still does.
Peggy even met her husband there.
"When I was 16 I volunteered and I've been a volunteer ever since," she told ITV News.
"I do two days a week, Wednesday and Friday."
Her very special Thursday saw her greeted at the Palace in London and receive personal praise from Prince Charles.
"He said what a good job I was doing and he couldn't believe my age," she said.
Peggy said she has no intention of stopping any time soon.
"When my time comes God will tell me when it's time to pack up," she added with a big grin.