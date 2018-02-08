Peggy Maskrey, 97, who made helping the poorest her life's mission awarded MBE in special day at Buckingham Palace

Marjorie 'Peggy' Maskrey knew poverty at a young age and has dedicated her life to helping others in need.

With a day off from volunteering, the 97-year-old enjoyed a very special day out at Buckingham Palace as she received her MBE.

For 81 years she has volunteered to help the poor at Charles Thompson's Mission, handing out food and clothes.

She had been taken to the mission in Birkenhead, Merseyside by her mum at the age of eight.