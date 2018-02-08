- ITV Report
Banned chocolate! Will UK follow Norway's border rules after Brexit and is 'frictionless' passage possible?
- Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates
Does border trade run frictionless across the fjords?
If it does Norway could provide a perfect model for Britain to adopt after Brexit with its position outside the Customs Union.
The nation is helped by being in the Single Market, allowing freedom of movement through the Schengen Agreement and having a long-standing customs treaty with neighbours Sweden.
The role of technology is also changing yet drivers still face many regulations, regular delays and are forced to hand over plenty of goods, including chocolate.
And, as ITV News discovered, the practicalities of replicating Norway's border controls look set to cause headaches for haulage companies passing through the far larger ports of the UK.