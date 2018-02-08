- ITV Report
Bermuda becomes first country to repeal same-sex marriage law
The British island territory of Bermuda has become the first country to legalise and then repeal same-sex marriage.
Governor John Rankin approved a bill reversing the right, a speedy turnaround given a supreme court ruling had made same-sex marriage legal just last year.
The legislation had been approved in December.
An earlier referendum on the issue revealed a majority of voters on the Atlantic Ocean island opposed same-sex marriage.
About half a dozen same-sex marriages had been conducted in the time between the court's ruling and the new legislation being approved.
Those unions will still be recognised under the new law.
At a time when the legalisation of same-sex marriage is gathering steam around the world, Bermuda's decision has been heavily criticised by LGBT campaigners.
In Britain, activists have lobbied Boris Johnson, as foreign secretary, to intervene.
As Bermuda is a self-governing British territory the foreign secretary could intervene by refusing to assent to the new legislation, although in practice such a move would be highly unusual.
Labour's Chris Bryant, who has championed the issue, was granted an urgent question on the matter in the House of Commons on Thursday.
He said that failing to intervene risked leaving Britain a "laughing stock in the international human rights field".
"Did the government make any attempt to persuade the Bermudian government to accept the ruling of the Bermudian supreme court in favour of same sex marriage?" he asked MPs.
Junior Foreign Office minister Harriett Baldwin, responding for Mr Johnson, said her boss had "considered the implications" and was "disappointed that the right to marry has been removed".
Her response appeared to be poorly received, with Labour MP David Lammy saying that by failing to intervene "we find ourselves on the wrong side of human rights in parliament this morning".
Under Bermuda's new law same-sex couples have the option to enter into a registered domestic partnership, which Governor Rankin has said gives "equivalent" rights to marriage.