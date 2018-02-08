Bermuda becomes first country to repeal same-sex marriage law

The British island territory of Bermuda has become the first country to legalise and then repeal same-sex marriage.

Governor John Rankin approved a bill reversing the right, a speedy turnaround given a supreme court ruling had made same-sex marriage legal just last year.

The legislation had been approved in December.

An earlier referendum on the issue revealed a majority of voters on the Atlantic Ocean island opposed same-sex marriage.

About half a dozen same-sex marriages had been conducted in the time between the court's ruling and the new legislation being approved.

Those unions will still be recognised under the new law.

At a time when the legalisation of same-sex marriage is gathering steam around the world, Bermuda's decision has been heavily criticised by LGBT campaigners.