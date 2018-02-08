- ITV Report
Freemasons want to end 'discrimination' against members
The secretive Freemasons have placed full-page advertisements in three national newspapers calling for an end to "discrimination" against its members.
The United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) have made the move after articles questioned the influence of the organisation on matters such as policing and politics.
Due to the alleged discrimination against its members, they have written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Headlined "Enough is enough", the advert printed in the Daily Telegraph, the Times and the Guardian, outlined that the Freemasons raised £33m for charity last year and they accept members from all walks of life.
Chief executive Dr David Sharples feels the Freemasons members are being stigmatised for being part of the organisation, even though people are not permitted to openly admit to their membership. UGLE only allows male members.
It is believed there are more than 200,000 Freemasons in Britain who meet across 7,000 different lodges.
Dr Sharples felt compelled to respond to allegations that there are two Westminster lodges comprising MPs and political journalists. Although the lodges are operating, Dr Sharples denies MPs and political journalists are members.
An article in the Guardian alleged that Freemasons are holding back policing reform, as its members stopped the progression of female and ethnic minority officers. This is denied by the Freemasons.
Melanie Onn MP questioned how anyone could discriminate against members as "we don't know who they are".
The Freemasons will be running a series of events to help people earn a greater understanding of what they do, but they will not show you their secretive handshake.
ABOUT THE FREEMASONS
- It is estimated there are 200,000 male Freemasons and 4,700 female Freemasons in the UK
- Freemasons meet in lodges, as it is supposedly where ancient stonemasons met when working on religious buildings
- Freemasons wear masonic aprons in homage to stonemasons who founded the organisation
- There have many famous Freemasons, including Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Oscar Wilde and Peter Sellers