Freemasons want to end 'discrimination' against members

The secretive Freemasons have placed full-page advertisements in three national newspapers calling for an end to "discrimination" against its members.

The United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) have made the move after articles questioned the influence of the organisation on matters such as policing and politics.

Due to the alleged discrimination against its members, they have written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Headlined "Enough is enough", the advert printed in the Daily Telegraph, the Times and the Guardian, outlined that the Freemasons raised £33m for charity last year and they accept members from all walks of life.