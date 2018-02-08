Half of women surveyed experienced sexual harassment in workplace but majority goes unreported

Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor, Penny Marshall

For 10 years, Steph Leese, a lone woman on a building site put up with sexual harassment. "I used to get comments about my breasts, about the size of my bum and things like that," she said. "It just really wasn’t nice." In the end, the harassment drove her out of construction work and she said that reporting it was never an option.

Steph Leese said she thought she would be laughed at if she complained to her employer. Credit: ITV News

"I thought it would be laughed at," she said. "I thought it would give them even more ammunition to say that I shouldn’t belong on a building site if I couldn’t take the 'banter'." According to the union TUC, more than half of women have been sexually harassed at work but the vast majority didn’t report it to their employer.

79% of women suffering from harassment at work did not report it to their employer according to the TUC.

Of those surveyed, 28% said that they thought reporting it would impact on their work relationships. Employment barrister Harini Iyengar said that is starting to change. "Individuals are starting to look back at those experiences at work and wondering whether it is something they should be complaining about informally or formally internally or outside by going to court," she said.

Audrey White was one of the first women to fight against workplace harassment. Credit: ITV News

Audrey White was one of the first women to stand up and fight against workplace harassment in the 1980s. She won but she says nothing has changed for women in low paid jobs. "If you’re on a zero hour contract or casual contract," she said. "You’re not going to say 'look, I’m not having this'. "Because you know that contract won’t be renewed."

Women working in this Nottingham factory say they have never witnessed sexual harassment. Credit: ITV News