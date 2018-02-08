- ITV Report
-
Huge road collapse in China leaves eight dead
A road collapse in China has left eight people dead while three others are missing.
The incident cause a hole the size of two basketball courts to appear in the middle of a street in Foshan on Wednesday evening.
Engineers had been working underneath the road constructing a tunnel for a subway line.
Officials said that the eight victims died on scene, while at least nine people have been injured - along with those unaccounted for.
Authorities are trying to establish what sparked the collapse.