Huge road collapse in China leaves eight dead

A road collapse in China has left eight people dead while three others are missing.

The incident cause a hole the size of two basketball courts to appear in the middle of a street in Foshan on Wednesday evening.

Engineers had been working underneath the road constructing a tunnel for a subway line.

Officials said that the eight victims died on scene, while at least nine people have been injured - along with those unaccounted for.

Authorities are trying to establish what sparked the collapse.