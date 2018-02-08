Islamic State's final two 'Beatles' Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh reportedly captured

The final two members of so-called Islamic State's notorious all-British group suspected of imprisoning, torturing and murdering Western hostages have reportedly been captured.

Alexanda Kotey, 34, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 29, were detained by Syrian Kurdish fighters, according to US officials cited anonymously by the New York Times.

Details of the location and timing of the reported capture remain unclear.

A State Department spokesperson told ITV News: "Where appropriate, our interagency partners are working closely with our Coalition partner nations on the disposition of detainees in SDF detention.

"These diplomatic discussions are private and we have nothing additional to provide."

The pair are said to be one half of the infamous four-man extremist group dubbed 'The Beatles' for their British accents, alongside their ringleader Mohammed Emwazi - popularly known as "Jihadi John" - and Aine Davis.

All four had lived and grown up in west London.