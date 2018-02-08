Las Vegas police hunt for gunman murdering the homeless

Police in Las Vegas are hunting for a gunman who has shot four homeless people, killing two.

The culprit shot three of his victims on the night of Friday 29 January and into the early hours of the following morning.

First he shot and injured a homeless man outside a convenience store north of Las Vegas in Logandale.

The suspect then drove to a shopping precinct where he opened fire on a group of homeless people at 3am, killing 51-year-old Brian Wayne Clegg.