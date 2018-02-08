Lollipop man told giving children high fives as they cross the road is 'disruptive'

A lollipop man has been banned from giving children a ‘high five’ as they cross the road safely over fears it distracts him from his job.

Colin Spencer, 83, has been a lollipop man in Stockport for 14 years and the highlight of his day is greeting children he helps get to school safely with a cheerful high five.

But the council have said it is a distraction from his duties leaving him and the children he looks out for heartbroken.