Nancy Pelosi speaks for eight hours to push for 'dreamers' vote

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi talked for eight hours on Wednesday in an attempt to push for vote on extending protections for the "Dreamers" - immigrants brought to the US as children.

Pelosi spent much of the address reading personal letters from the young people whose temporary protection from deportation is set to expire next month.

The House minority leader quoted from the Bible and Pope Francis, as Democrats took turns sitting behind her in support. The House Historian later confirmed it was the longest continuous speech ever given in the chamber.

"You see, these people are being deported," Pelosi said, at around the sixth hour of her speech. "We can do something today to at least make whole the children."

The speech had little impact on Republicans, who have not agreed to a vote.

However, the speech was also aimed at the liberal wing of Pelosi's own party, who were seething on Wednesday as Democrats in the Senate cut a budget deal that could quickly steal the momentum behind the effort to resolve the uncertain future of the Dreamers.

Immigration activists in the capital on Wednesday threatened political retribution against the Democrats for abandoning the strategy of demanding a budget deal is paired with an immigration deal, threats that expose a schism within a Party.