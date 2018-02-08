'Poo Watch': Police keep regular eye on drugs suspect who refuses to go to toilet for three weeks

A drugs suspect being held by police has become the unlikely subject of internet speculation because he has refused to go to the toilet for more than three weeks.

In what has been dubbed online as "poo watch", officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor West have been updating the public on the man's movements, or lack of them, via Twitter.

The man, who was arrested in Harlow Essex on January 17, is charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Police believe he swallowed a stash of class A drugs before his arrest and want to keep him in custody until he goes to the loo.

Unlike the suspect, Operation Raptor West's Twitter feed has proved remarkably regular.

A tweet from Day 19 reads "male doesn't seem to understand that eventually he will need/have to go".

There was "still no movement" on Day 20 and on Day 21, police said they intend to apply to court to have his custody further extended "should he not produce anything".