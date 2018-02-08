Prince William and Professor Green promote mental health campaign at London school

Prince William and Professor Green have joined forces to raise awareness around the impact social media can have on the mental health of children.

The pair, alongside YouTuber Daniel Howell, paid a surprise visit to a school in west London to promote the Stop Speak Support campaign.

Prince William spoke about how people need to be more aware of what they are doing online and how youngsters can support one another.

Professor Green, who has spoken openly about his mental health in the past, claims the media have a great responsibility when it comes to mental well-being.