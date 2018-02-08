Government considers banning pet shop puppy sales

The Government is looking to ban puppy sales by pet shops and third party dealers, Michael Gove has said.

The environment secretary said on Wednesday a ban is being explored as part of a package to drive up welfare standards that includes improved licensing for breeders due to come into force later this year.

A ban would mean anyone buying or adopting a dog would have to deal directly with the breeder or an animal rehousing centre.

However, a study for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) concluded last year that a ban on third party sales would likely lead to an illegal market for puppies.

Paula Boyden, veterinary director for Dogs Trust, welcomed Gove's announcement, saying: "We are delighted that the Government is exploring a ban on third party puppy sales and implore them to fast track crucial steps before a ban is implemented.

"If a ban was introduced now, puppy farmers could exploit loopholes such as setting themselves up as unregulated re-homing centres or sanctuaries. Licensing and inspection of dog breeders and sellers must also be stronger to ensure that everyone involved in the trade is on the radar of local authorities.

"The Government must tackle these loopholes now, so we can be confident a ban will be the success we all want to see."