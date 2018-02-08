Wintry end to week

In contrast to last night, rain moving into the south-east tonight, keeping temperatures above freezing. Elsewhere, colder Canadian air set to slide in and temperatures falling to leave it frosty and icy with rain, sleet and snow come the early hours. The wet, wintry weather will move through northern and western counties during first light - most of the snow over the high ground and hills. There'll be rain, sleet and occasional snow easing as it drifts into southern and eastern counties by the afternoon. Elsewhere, more cheerful with brighter skies, nut will be clearer air much colder again. Blustery sleet, snow and hail will blow into north-western spots on brisk bracing winds.