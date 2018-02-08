YouTube glider Matt Wright died from 'challenging' conditions, investigation finds

A glider pilot popular on YouTube died after deliberately taking off in "challenging" conditions, crash investigators have concluded.

Matt Wright died after his glider came down shortly after launching from Brentor Airfield in Devon in December 2016.

The wind was "turbulent", with gusts of up to 30 knots (35mph) at the time, an Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said.

But Wright, 47, who boasted more than 15,000 followers on the video-sharing platform, decided to take off despite witnessing another pilot aborting an hour before due to the wind.

His Schleicher glider had three cameras attached, on the tail, right wingtip and in the cockpit, the AAIB report said.

The pilot's friends told investigators that they had deliberately gone to the site because of the tricky conditions and decided to risk a flight because of the chance of experiencing an "epic wave."

The AAIB believes that after a "winch launch" Wright's craft was hit by a downdraft as it turned left, possibly as he attempted to abort and land.

"The pilot in this accident was experienced, was current and was known for his interest in seeking out challenging flying conditions," the report said. "He and his group had travelled to the site precisely because of the conditions as they believed this would offer them the opportunity for high-performance gliding.

"The pilot had flown in very demanding conditions previously.

"At this level, gliding is a high-performance sporting activity and the pilot knew of and accepted the degree of hazard to achieve high-performance flight.

"Given the experience of the pilot, the decision to launch seems a reasonable choice."

Wright was a qualified pilot with more than 1,500 hours experience in gliders.