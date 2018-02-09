Art student praised for creative response to teacher's 'dial down the feminism' suggestion

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

An art student has been praised for her response to her teacher's suggestion that she should "dial down the feminism" in her work.

London-based Alex Ruth Bertulis-Fernandes created an image of a dial with two settings; one saying "complicit in my own dehumanisation" and the other - to which it is turned - "raging feminist" along with the heading "Dial down the feminism".

She posted her response art on social media along with the caption: "Last week one of my art teachers suggested I 'dial down the feminism.' Today I showed him my newest piece."

The 23-year-old student has received thousands of responses of support since she posted an image of her creation on Twitter - so far garnering over 88,000 retweets since February 7.