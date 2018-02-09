Asian markets plunge after Wall Street drops 1,000 points

The Chinese stock market dropped 5.5% on Friday, part of a week-long sell-off that saw Wall Street plummet by more than 1,000 points on Thursday.

Other Asian markets also slumped as the Dow entered "correction" territory for the first time in two years.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 5.5% but recovered slightly to end morning trading down 4.1% at 3,127.91. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was off 3.2% at 21,180.28 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 4.2% to 29,142.87.

Financial analysts have downplayed the correction as a normal market event, but say the latest drop was triggered by a combination of events that rattled investors, including concern over a potential rise in US inflation or interest rates and budget disputes in Washington that could lead to a government shutdown.

"Markets are down again today, maybe unnerved by fears that the US Senate will not pass a budget bill in time to avoid a US government shutdown," said Rob Carnell of ING in a report. "With financial markets vulnerable at the moment, this was not great timing for such political brinksmanship."