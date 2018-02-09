Cold with sleet or snow showers and sunny spells developing.

A band of sleet and snow will slowly clear to the east of the UK during today, elsewhere there will be a mixture of wintry showers and sunny spells. A brisk northwesterly wind will give a cold feel.

Wintry showers will gradually ease giving a dry, clear night with a sharp frost for most. However, it will turn cloudy with rain in the west later in the night.

A cold and perhaps icy start on Saturday, before thick cloud and outbreaks of rain push across all parts giving a grey day with some heavy rain. Brighter in the far north.