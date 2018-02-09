Human eggs grown in laboratory for first time, offering hope for new fertility treatment

Scientists have grown human eggs in a laboratory for the first time - a breakthrough that could have huge implications for fertility treatment.

Egg cells were removed from ovary tissue at their earliest stage of development and grown to a point ready for fertilisation, according to a study published in Molecular Human Reproduction.

The development could help women undergoing harmful treatment, such as chemotherapy, allowing immature eggs to be recovered from patients, matured in a lab and stored for future fertilisation.

Scientists have previously matured human eggs from the late stage of development, however the fresh study is the first time a human egg has been developed in the laboratory from its earliest stage.

Scientists will next evaluate the health of the eggs and whether they are viable for fertilisation.