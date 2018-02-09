Irish border checks 'unavoidable' post Brexit, Barnier warns

The border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at Bridgend. Credit: PA

Michel Barnier has warned checks at the Irish border will be "unavoidable" under Theresa May's current Brexit plans for the UK to leave the single market and customs union. The European Union's' chief Brexit negotiator also told reporters that agreement on a transitional deal after the UK leaves the bloc in March 2019 was "not a given". After the latest round of Brexit talks between officials in Brussels, he said three "substantial" disagreements remain with the UK over plans for a transition period. "If these disagreements persist the transition is not a given," he said. These include:

The UK's refusal to guarantee permanent rights to EU nationals who come to live and work in Britain during the transition period

The UK's demand for a right to object to the application of any new EU rules and laws introduced during the transition period

British wishes to continue participating in the development of new policies in the area of justice and home affairs during the transition.

The Irish border

The Irish border remains a major sticking point, with Mr Barnier telling reporters "any solution must be precise, clear and unambiguous". "It is important to tell the truth," he said. "A UK decision to leave the single market and to leave the customs union would make border checks unavoidable." In the UK-EU joint report of December, it was agreed that, in the absence of an alternative arrangement, Northern Ireland would retain full regulatory alignment with the EU. In order to maintain an open border in Ireland, Mr Barnier said it was now necessary to "start legally defining how this scenario would work in operational terms". "There must be no ambiguity there," he said.

Michael Barnier speaks to reporters in Brussels. Credit: APTN

"Based on discussions this week, the UK has accepted the necessity of discussing how to make this full alignment scenario operational, provided we discuss the other two options in parallel. This is what we will work on in the coming rounds." Mr Barnier said that the question of governance of the withdrawal agreement was "one of the keystones of our agreement", but remained an issue of contention with London. "For that agreement to be credible and sustainable, it has to include effective implementation mechanisms," he said "In our view these mechanisms have to include a role for the European Court of Justice each time the agreement refers to European law. "This remains a subject of disagreement with the United Kingdom."

