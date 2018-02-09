ITV News learns 21,000 affected by Muscle Food meat mislabelling error and it took FSA eight days to contact them

Once again, there is concern over whether we can trust how meat is being labelled.

ITV News has learned tens of thousands of customers are being contacted over the latest example of food mislabelling.

It has happened at DB Foods Ltd, which supplies produce nationally.

We've established that even after inspectors started to investigate, it took eight days to alert consumers.

This recall is underway after beef, pork, lamb and venison products were mistakenly labelled with the wrong use-by dates.

The meat affected was sold via the MuscleFood.com website and delivered to customers between January 25 and February 3.