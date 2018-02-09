Korean unity dominates Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Credit: AP

The opening ceremony to the 2018 Winter Olympics was dominated by a show of unity between the two Koreas. The two Korean teams marched in side-by-side under a unified flag, despite months of high tensions between the two nations. And in an historic meeting, South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Her presence in the freezing Olympics Stadium in Pyeongchang is significant - it is the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War. Reigning Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold carried the flag for Great Britain.

North and South Korea flag-bearers Chung Gum Hwang and Yunjong Won. Credit: PA

Korean athletes entered the stadium together Credit: AP

The majority of the 168 Olympic Athletes from Russia, who could not display their national flag, slipped into the stadium relatively unnoticed under a neutral Olympic flag. Russia is banned from the Games as a result of a scandal which claimed state-sponsored doping occurred in the country, but some athletes have been allowed to compete independently. The ceremony began with a series of symbolism-heavy dance displays, augmented by light boxes that flashed different colours behind each of the seats in the stadium. In front of the 30,000 strong crowd, four children hurried after a giant White Tiger, puppets and dancers filled the stage and a dazzling light display inscribed the yin and yang symbol on the ice. Former South Korean Olympians paraded the national flag into the stadium and the Rainbow Children's Choir sung the national anthem, Aegukga, as it was raised.

Great Britain's flag bearer Lizzy Yarnold leads out her team. Credit: PA

Russian athletes appeared under a neutral Olympic flag. Credit: AP

When then the parade of nations began it was led, as is traditional, by Greece. Then in another display of unity, North and South Korea entered the Olympic stadium together. It may have been the 10th time the two Koreas have performed a similar gesture at a sporting event since Sydney 2000, but it did not stop International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach declaring the moment "a powerful message of peace to the world." There was another surprise with the appearance of Tonga - the country's flag bearer Pita Taufatofua entered the stadium bare-chested, smiling unflinchingly despite the sub zero temperatures.

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua proved a crowd pleaser. Credit: AP

Fireworks and dancers thrilled the crowd. Credit: AP

Although hailing from a tropical nation where snow is in short supply, he is to compete in the cross-country skiing event. South Korean figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim ignited the Olympic cauldron. Also attending the ceremony was US Vice President Mike Pence. Although he was sitting near Mr Kim's sister, he did not interact with the North Korean delegation and stood only for the US team, despite others in the box standing and applauding athletes from the two Koreas, it was reported.

On stage children hurried after a giant White Tiger Credit: AP

The ceremony included a series of dazzling dances Credit: AP