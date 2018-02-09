Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboarder Katie Ormerod out of Games after breaking heel

Britain's Katie Ormerod is out of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang after suffering a fractured heel.

The 20-year-old snowboarder sustained a fractured wrist on Wednesday during training, but was intent on competing on Sunday.

However, her Games were ended when she broke her heel in two places on Thursday.

"Yesterday sucked," Ormerod wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures of her in her hospital bed.

"After dreaming of competing at the Olympics for years, I finally got there and received the most bad luck I've ever had!

"After breaking my wrist on the first training day I was determined to still train, compete and do my best but I guess it just wasn't meant to be.

"I severely broke my heel into 2 pieces so having surgery in a couple of hours to get it fixed.

"Words can't describe how gutted I am but thank you to everyone for all your support and kind words!!

"Also a massive good luck to my teammates competing this weekend...you guys better kill it!"