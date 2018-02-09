Student says she flushed emotional support hamster down toilet after airline banned it from flight

A woman in Florida has claimed she was instructed to flush her pet hamster down an airport toilet by an airline that refused to let her onboard with the animal.

Student Belen Aldecosea kept Pebbles the hamster as an emotional support rodent and was initially told that she could take the animal on board.

She told The Miami Herald newspaper that, ahead of a flight home to South Florida, she twice called Spirit Airlines to ensure she could bring Pebbles on board.

Despite those assurances, when the 21-year-old reached at the Baltimore airport, she was told Pebbles would not be allowed to fly.

She claims an airline employee then suggested she flush the hamster down the toilet after running out of other options.

Ms Aldecosea needed to return home promptly to deal with a medical issue. She was unable to rent a car and said she had no friends or family in town to pick up Pebbles.

After agonising over what she should do, she took Pebble into the toilet stall.

"She was scared. I was scared. It was horrifying trying to put her in the toilet," Ms Aldecosea said. "I was emotional. I was crying. I sat there for a good 10 minutes crying in the stall."