Trinity Mirror buys Daily Express and Daily Star from Richard Desmond in £126.7 million deal

The publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper has struck a £126.7 million deal to buy a string of titles from Richard Desmond's media empire, including the Daily Express, the Daily Star and OK! magazine.

The purchase will mark the end of Mr Desmond's 18 years as a UK newspaper owner.

Trinity Mirror will pay an initial £47.7 million to Northern & Shell for the publishing rights, followed by £59 million between 2020 and 2023 and a further £20 million in shares to the privately-owned firm.

The move will bring together politically left-leaning titles like the Sunday Mirror, with more right-wing publications such as the Sunday Express.

Trinity Mirror chief executive Simon Fox has ruled out change in editorial tone across the major titles, but said it would spark £20 million a year in cost savings which will lead to job losses.

Mr Fox said: "The titles have separate editors and they know their readers best and have full control over the content - that will not change.

"The Mirror won't become right wing and the Express won't be turning left wing, that would be absolutely ridiculous for us to do that. "

As part of the deal, Trinity Mirror will seize control of Daily Star Sunday, celebrity magazines New! and Star, and a 50% slice of the Irish Daily Star.