US government shuts down again as Senator blocks budget vote

The US government is again in shutdown after a rogue Senate Republican blocked a speedy vote on a massive, bipartisan, budget-busting spending deal.

A shutdown - technically a lapse in agency appropriations - became inevitable as Republican Senator Rand Paul repeatedly held up votes on the budget plan, which is married to a six-week government-wide spending measure.

Mr Paul was seeking a vote on reversing spending increases and refused to speed things up when he was denied.

"I ran for office because I was very critical of President Obama's trillion-dollar deficits," the Kentucky senator said.

"Now we have Republicans hand in hand with Democrats offering us trillion-dollar deficits. I can't in all honesty look the other way."

While the US government's authority to spend some money would expire at midnight, there were not likely to be many clear immediate effects. Essential personnel would remain on the job regardless, and it appeared possible - if not likely - that the measure could pass both the Senate and House before most federal employees were due to report for work.

If the measure passes in the early hours of the morning, the government would open in the morning on schedule, said John Czwartacki, spokesman for the Office of Management and Budget, the agency responsible for coordinating any shutdown.

At the White House, there appeared to be little sense of concern. Aides closed shop early in the night, with no comment on the display on the Hill. The president did not tweet.

But frustrations were clear in both sides of the Capitol, where just hours earlier leaders had been optimistic that the budget deal was a sign they had left behind some of their chronic dysfunction.

Senate Democrats sparked a three-day partial government shutdown last month by filibustering a spending bill, seeking relief for "Dreamer" immigrants who've lived in the country illegally since they were children. This time it was a Republican's turn to throw a wrench in the works.