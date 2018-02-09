Wet and windy for many tomorrow. Sunny spells & wintry showers on Sunday.

Remaining rain and wintry showers will gradually ease this evening giving a dry, clear night with a sharp frost for most. However, it will turn cloudy with rain, sleet and hill snow reaching the west later in the night.

A cold and perhaps icy start, before cloud, outbreaks of rain and strong winds push eastwards giving a grey day with some heavy rain. Remaining brightest in the far north.

Cold on Sunday and Monday with sunshine and wintry showers, heaviest in the west. A squally band of rain, sleet and snow pushes east into Tuesday. Often windy throughout.