Russian athletes lose appeal to take part in Winter Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the ban on Forty-five Russian athletes and two coaches, dismissing their appeal to take part in the Winter Olympics.

The athletes had argued that they had been banned by the International Olympic Committee unfairly after the 2014 doping scandal.

The decision of sport's highest court was announced fewer than nine hours prior to the opening ceremony of the Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The ruling related to two separate cases, one involving 32 athletes and another involving 15 individuals, 13 of them athletes, two of them coaches.

Some of the athletes had lifetime bans overturned by the IOC last week, leading to a last-minute appeal to take part in this week’s Games. However, CAS concluded the IOC process in banning the athletes from the Olympics was not "discriminatory, arbitrary or unfair" and they had the right to say who was eligible to take part in the Games.

The IOC process "could not be described as a sanction but rather as an eligibility decision," said CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb.