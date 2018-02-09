YouTube suspends adverts on Logan Paul's channels after new controversial videos

The 22-year-old recently returned to the platform after taking a break. Credit: AP

YouTube has temporarily suspended advertising on shamed vlogger Logan Paul's channels since his return to the website after he posted more controversial content. The 22-year-old recently returned to the platform after taking a break following the global backlash he received for posting a video showing the body of a suicide victim in Japan. The video-sharing website says it has temporarily suspended adverts on his channel because of his "recent pattern of behaviour".

In a video uploaded on Monday, he tasered two dead rats and removed a live fish from water and "performed CPR" on it. The content has attracted criticism from animal-rights group Peta which tweeted: "Repeatedly, Logan Paul has shown a serious lack of respect for all animals, both human and nonhuman. Destroying and mocking the bodies of dead animals for shocking video content is never OK."

YouTube said the decision had been made to suspend ads on all of his channels after "careful consideration". A spokeswoman said: "This is not a decision we made lightly, however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behaviour in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community." The vlogger - who has over 16 million subscribers and earns $150,000 per Facebook post according to Forbes - returned after a three-week break of uploading content, by posting an initial video highlighting mental health issues and speaking to a suicide survivor.

