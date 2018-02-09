- ITV Report
YouTube suspends adverts on Logan Paul's channels after new controversial videos
YouTube has temporarily suspended advertising on shamed vlogger Logan Paul's channels since his return to the website after he posted more controversial content.
The 22-year-old recently returned to the platform after taking a break following the global backlash he received for posting a video showing the body of a suicide victim in Japan.
The video-sharing website says it has temporarily suspended adverts on his channel because of his "recent pattern of behaviour".
In a video uploaded on Monday, he tasered two dead rats and removed a live fish from water and "performed CPR" on it.
The content has attracted criticism from animal-rights group Peta which tweeted: "Repeatedly, Logan Paul has shown a serious lack of respect for all animals, both human and nonhuman. Destroying and mocking the bodies of dead animals for shocking video content is never OK."
YouTube said the decision had been made to suspend ads on all of his channels after "careful consideration".
A spokeswoman said: "This is not a decision we made lightly, however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behaviour in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community."
The vlogger - who has over 16 million subscribers and earns $150,000 per Facebook post according to Forbes - returned after a three-week break of uploading content, by posting an initial video highlighting mental health issues and speaking to a suicide survivor.
Following that video, California-based Paul returned to his usual style, posting daily videos of him carrying out pranks on members of the public, skydiving, and confronting a stranger who had entered his home.
It is unclear how much YouTube's decision to suspend his ad revenue will affect Paul's earnings, as he has a lucrative merchandise line that he promotes multiple times per video to his vast number of subscribers.
According to the website Social Blade, which estimates so-called influencers' earnings from their online statistics, Paul may have earned anything from £28,000 to £450,000 from ad revenue on YouTube in the last month alone, despite taking a break.