Council lifts ban on lollipop man giving children high-fives

A council has lifted a ban on a lollipop man giving children high-fives as they cross the road.

Stockport Council had banned 83-year-old Colin Spencer from high-fiving over fears it distracts him from his job.

The move drew widespread criticism from both parents and children, forcing the council into a backdown.

Mr Spencer, who has been lollipop man in Stockport for 14 years, said the highlight of his day is greeting children he helps get to school safely with a cheerful high five.

"I’ve never had a child hurt in 14 years," he said. "I’ve never been hurt myself. If they sack me, that’s fair enough, that’s their business."

The council had said crossing patrol staff have to continually observe road and traffic conditions and concentrate on their core duty of ensuring highway safety.