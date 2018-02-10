- ITV Report
Ex-Celtic and Manchester United footballer Liam Miller dies at 36 after cancer battle
Former footballer Liam Miller has died from cancer aged 36, it has been confirmed.
Miller, who played for a number of clubs including Celtic and Manchester United, had been battling pancreatic cancer.
Before calling time on his career in 2016 Miller had won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland.
Tributes have flooded in for the former professional, who after leaving the Red Devils in 2004 went on to play for a host of teams, including Leeds United, Sunderland and QPR.
News of his diagnosis was revealed in November last year, approximately a year after ending his career in the US.
On Saturday Celtic tweeted their condolences saying the club was "deeply saddened" by Miller's death.
The club, who Miller played for between 2000 and 2004, announced it would wear black armbands during their next fixture against Partick Thistle.
A minute's silence will also be held ahead of Saturday's game.
Ex-footballers Chris Sutton and Stiliyan Petrov, both of who played for Celtic, led the tributes to their former teammate.
"Terribly sad news about Liam Miller. Taken too young.Thoughts go out to his family," Sutton wrote.
Petrov, who battled leukaemia himself, said: "I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and old teammate Liam Miller. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."