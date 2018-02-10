Ex-Celtic and Manchester United footballer Liam Miller dies at 36 after cancer battle

Former footballer Liam Miller has died from cancer aged 36, it has been confirmed.

Miller, who played for a number of clubs including Celtic and Manchester United, had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Before calling time on his career in 2016 Miller had won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Tributes have flooded in for the former professional, who after leaving the Red Devils in 2004 went on to play for a host of teams, including Leeds United, Sunderland and QPR.

News of his diagnosis was revealed in November last year, approximately a year after ending his career in the US.