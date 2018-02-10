Family 'devastated' after girl, 11, stabbed to death

A father whose 11-year-old daughter was stabbed to death has said their family is "utterly devastated".

Police are currently questioning a 51-year-old relative over Jasmine Forrester's alleged murder.

The youngster died in hospital on Friday after she was found seriously injured at a property in Wolverhampton, West Midlands.

Jasmine's father, Simeon Forrester, said: "This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable. We are utterly devastated.

"Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us. We would really like to be left alone at this time while we come to terms with what has happened."