- ITV Report
-
Family 'devastated' after girl, 11, stabbed to death
A father whose 11-year-old daughter was stabbed to death has said their family is "utterly devastated".
Police are currently questioning a 51-year-old relative over Jasmine Forrester's alleged murder.
The youngster died in hospital on Friday after she was found seriously injured at a property in Wolverhampton, West Midlands.
Jasmine's father, Simeon Forrester, said: "This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable. We are utterly devastated.
"Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us. We would really like to be left alone at this time while we come to terms with what has happened."
Jasmine was found just before 1am with injuries including a serious head wound after a neighbour heard a disturbance.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be held on Sunday.
A woman in her 80s also suffered a dislocated shoulder during the incident in Kent Road and was treated in hospital.
The house remains cordoned off to allow forensic experts to conduct an examination, police said.
Superintendent Harvi Khatkar said: "This is an extremely distressing incident and our sympathies go out to everyone affected.
"We are working to establish exactly what has happened, and fully understand the impact that this will have on the community."