Government reviews relationship with charity Oxfam after Haiti sex allegations

The charity said it had publicly announced an investigation into the allegations when they surfaced in 2011.

The Department for International Development (DfID) took the decision after the charity denied claims it had covered up the use of prostitutes by aid workers in Haiti.

The Government is reviewing its relationship with Oxfam in the wake of sex allegations against some of the charity's staff.

A DfID spokesman said: "We often work with organisations in chaotic and difficult circumstances.

"If wrongdoing, abuse, fraud, or criminal activity occur we need to know about it immediately, in full.

"The way this appalling abuse of vulnerable people was dealt with raises serious questions that Oxfam must answer.

"We acknowledge that hundreds of Oxfam staff have done no wrong and work tirelessly for the people they serve, but the handling by the senior team about this investigation and their openness with us and the charity commission showed a lack of judgement.

"We have a zero tolerance policy for the type of activity that took place in this instance, and we expect our partners to as well.

"The Secretary of State is reviewing our current work with Oxfam and has requested a meeting with the senior team at the earliest opportunity."