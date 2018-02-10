Idris Elba proposes to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during screening of new film

Idris Elba has shocked an east London movie theatre by dropping to one knee and proposing to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during a screening of his new film.

The Luther actor, 45, was greeted with cheers from the cinema audience on Saturday morning as he popped the question at the Rio Cinema in Dalston before a preview of his directorial debut, Yardie.

A video shot by audience member @AgentMarsden from inside the cinema showed Elba down on one knee before Dhowre appears to say "yes" and plants a kiss on her future husband to applause from the crowd.