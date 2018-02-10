Israel blames Iran after fighter jet shot down following bombing run in Syria

An Israeli fighter jet has been shot down after it carried out a raid on Iranian targets in Syria.

The F-16 crashed in northern Israel after coming under anti-aircraft fire in its neighbouring country on Saturday.

Two pilots ejected from the plane before it crashed and were taken to hospital.

Israeli aircraft had been carrying out raids against Iranian targets in Syria after one of their drones entered Israeli airspace.

Israel described the Iranian drone's actions as a "severe violation of Israeli sovereignty", while Syrian state TV described the subsequent bombing run as an act of "aggression".

This is believed to be the first time an Israeli aircraft has been successfully shot down during the Syrian conflict.