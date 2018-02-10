John McDonnell tells Labour conference nationalisation would cost taxpayer 'absolutely nothing'

John McDonnell outlined Labour's plans to nationalise public services. Credit: PA

Nationalising services such as the railways would cost the taxpayer "absolutely nothing", John McDonnell has said. The shadow chancellor made the pledge after outlining Labour's plans to put public services "irreversibly in the hands of workers" so they can "never again be taken away". He told a Labour gathering that public ownership was an "economic necessity" and not just a "political decision". Mr McDonnell later told Sky News that the scheme would be "cost neutral" for the taxpayer. Business leaders dispute the claim, arguing that it would cost billions of pounds.

Mr McDonnell said nationalisation would cost the taxpayer 'nothing'. Credit: PA

He told Sky: "It would be cost neutral because you would be bringing into public ownership an asset. "In addition to that, you would not just have an asset - that asset would give you income. "Instead of that income going to shareholders, it would come to the taxpayer." Asked if public ownership would cost "absolutely nothing", he replied: "Exactly that. "In fact we believe, because we would manage it more effectively and we would cut out the drain of resources by the shareholders, we believe we would be able to reduce customer prices and invest in the industry and make it more efficient."

Critics have warned nationalisation would cost billions. Credit: PA