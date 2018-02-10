Jon Venables petition reaches 100,000 and could be debated in parliament

A petition calling for a public inquiry into how James Bulger's killer was free to commit new offences reached 100,000 signatures on Friday and could be debated in parliament.

The campaign is supported by the murdered toddler's mother.

Jon Venables and Robert Thompson were boys when they kidnapped, tortured and murdered two-year-old James nearly 25 years ago.

Earlier this week, Venables - who lives under a new identity - was convicted of possessing indecent images of children for a second time and jailed for three years and four months.