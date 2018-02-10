Joy Neville becomes first female official to referee Guinness PRO14 rugby match

The 34-year-old became the first female official to referee a fixture in the tournament's history.

Referee Joy Neville added another piece of history to her already impressive CV when she took charge of Ulster's 59-10 win over Southern Kings in the Guinness PRO14 at the Kingspan Stadium.

Neville was named World Rugby Referee of the Year in November, a month after taking charge of her first international between Norway and Denmark.

After winning 70 caps which included helping Ireland complete a Gram Slam on the way to claiming the Six Nations title in 2013, she took steps to become a referee.

Since then, she has progressed from serving as an assistant referee to taking charge of high-profile games such as Friday's PRO14 fixture in Belfast.