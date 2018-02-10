Kim Cattrall lashes out at 'cruel' Sarah Jessica Parker after brother's death

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in 2009. Credit: AP

Kim Cattrall has lashed out at her former Sex And The City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker over her response to Cattrall's brother's recent death. The actress, 61, previously announced that her "one of a kind" brother Christopher Cattrall had died unexpectedly after she had appealed for help in finding him. Now she has posted on Instagram: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @SarahJessicaParker".

"My Mom asked me today 'when will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?" she wrote. "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona." Cattrall had previously posted on Instagram: "I would like to thank my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support for myself and family over the past 72 hours.

