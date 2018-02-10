Kim Jong-un invites South Korean president Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang for summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited South Korea's president Moon Jae-in to a meeting in Pyongyang.

If taken up it would be the first time in a decade that the leaders of both countries have met for a summit.

Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong delivered the verbal invitation on Friday after arriving in Pyeongchang for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Her presence helped the theme of Korean unity to dominate the opening ceremony as the two Koreas marched under one flag.

A spokesperson for President Moon said he hoped the two countries would work towards a summit and called on the US and North Korea to resume dialogue.