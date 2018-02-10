May brace sees England past Wales at Twickenham

Jonny May ran in both tries as England kept their Grand Slam aspirations alive by edging Wales 12-6 in a brutally competitive NatWest 6 Nations clash at Twickenham.

May crossed twice in the first half to help sweep the champions 12-0 ahead in the 20th minute, but Warren Gatland's men bravely clawed their way back into a captivating Test played in treacherous conditions.

Controversy clouded the result, however, after television match official Glenn Newman ruled out a try for Gareth Anscombe when Wales trailed 12-0 in the second quarter.

Anscombe appeared to exert downward pressure with an outstretched hand at the end of an attack down the left wing, but Newman thought otherwise and a key moment had fallen in England's favour.

The decision proved critical as a late penalty by Anscombe reduced their lead to six points.

It took a try-saving tackle from Sam Underhill to again deny Wales in a second half dominated by the visitors, who were missing seven Test British and Irish Lions including Leigh Halfpenny, a casualty before kick due to an unspecified injury.