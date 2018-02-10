Oxfam CEO 'deeply ashamed' over Haitian prostitute claims

Oxfam's boss say he is "deeply ashamed" over accusations its staff used prostitutes in Haiti in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake.

CEO Mark Goldring told ITV News he was sorry for the incident but denied it had been covered up by the charity.

The apology comes as the Department of International development, which last year gave Oxfam more than £30 million, said it will review whether or not to continue to fund the charity.

"I am deeply ashamed about Oxfam's behaviour then," CEO Mark Goldring told ITV News.

"Everybody, the 25,000 staff and volunteers are compromised by this.

"The hundreds of thousands of people that support Oxfam every month are compromised by this, and to everybody I do apologise."

The charity said it had publicly announced an investigation into the allegations when they surfaced seven years ago.

But the charity regulator said Oxfam's report stated there had been no allegations of abuse of beneficiaries and did not mention potential sexual crimes involving minors.