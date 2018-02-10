- ITV Report
Oxfam CEO 'deeply ashamed' over Haitian prostitute claims
Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt
Oxfam's boss say he is "deeply ashamed" over accusations its staff used prostitutes in Haiti in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake.
CEO Mark Goldring told ITV News he was sorry for the incident but denied it had been covered up by the charity.
The apology comes as the Department of International development, which last year gave Oxfam more than £30 million, said it will review whether or not to continue to fund the charity.
"I am deeply ashamed about Oxfam's behaviour then," CEO Mark Goldring told ITV News.
"Everybody, the 25,000 staff and volunteers are compromised by this.
"The hundreds of thousands of people that support Oxfam every month are compromised by this, and to everybody I do apologise."
The charity said it had publicly announced an investigation into the allegations when they surfaced seven years ago.
But the charity regulator said Oxfam's report stated there had been no allegations of abuse of beneficiaries and did not mention potential sexual crimes involving minors.
Four members of staff were dismissed and three, including the country director, resigned before the end of the 2011 investigation, Oxfam said.
"Oxfam had no formal obligation to anybody anything, this wasn't a public story, this was an internal investigation," Mr Goldring said.
He said if he were in the role at the time he would have said more about the incident.
"I think we should have been open that there was sexual misconduct and that involved the use of prostitutes," he said.
Mr Golding said it would have been "highly likely" donations to Oxfam would have dropped if the incident had come to light during the investigation.
The review comes amid fresh reports in The Times that Oxfam did not tell other aid agencies about the behaviour of staff involved in the investigation after they left to work elsewhere.
DfID said Oxfam had "serious questions" to answer following the revelations.
A DfID spokesman said: "We often work with organisations in chaotic and difficult circumstances.
"If wrongdoing, abuse, fraud, or criminal activity occur we need to know about it immediately, in full."